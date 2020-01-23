MUMBAI — Richa Chadha recently took to the streets for an adorable ‘social experiment.’ Despite being busy with the promotions of ‘Panga’ and other pre-production work, she tried an interesting initiative on International Hug Day, Jan. 21.
At a time when we are seeing both a rise in extremism as well as rising awareness about social causes globally, the actress decided to hang out at Mumbai’s Carter Road, Bandra, holding a hand-painted ‘Free Hugs’ sign.
She wore dark glasses as she didn’t want to be recognized and just wanted to give out hugs as a citizen and not as a celebrity. Although a few fans eventually did recognize her, she gave out hugs to strangers and passers-by.
Said Sharma, “It’s important to do what one can to heal the world. I’d seen similar videos on the net and wanted to try this noble idea. I used the excuse of this ‘International Hug Day’ to spread warmth especially due to the grimness of the past few weeks. It’s harmless. You can’t deny love.”
“I am glad that I did this because it also left me feeling very happy. I believe we are happiest when we are loving. Like Martin Luther King said, ‘Darkness cannot he driven out by darkness, only light can do that.’ I wanted to be the change and it was a very humbling experience to share love with complete strangers ! It’s is a wonderful idea and I want to do it every year. A hug can melt the coldest hearts.”
True to her Twitter bio, she does indeed want to change the world “one hug at a time.”
