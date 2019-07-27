MUMBAI–Actress Richa Chadha, who is set to debut as an author, has said that writing a book was challenging for her as for many years, she did not want people to know the inner workings of her mind.
"I say this every time, but I'm lucky that I'm busy with multiple things. That's what keeps me going. And I'm a creative soul who thrives on self-expression. I enjoy writing; I'd be writing even if I was a carpenter or a photographer. Writing a book is challenging because, for many years, I didn't want people to know the inner workings of my mind," Richa Chadha said in a statement.
According to the "Fukrey" actress, writing gave her a break from the exhaustion of too many simultaneous shoots and projects.
"I knew I was on a deadline, and I realized that I needed some peace and quiet. I was already more than halfway through it, but I had to concentrate to the point that I am thinking about this daily. So taking a break from shoot was essential and I shut myself out and worked in peaceful isolation to complete the book," she added.
The book is now officially completed. It will have Richa's life experiences in the form of full-length stories.
