MUMBAI — In what could well be one of the most defining commercial roles of her career, the Richa Chadha-headlined biopic based on the life of South star Shakeela is now complete and edited. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, “Shakeela” the film explores the life of the controversial adult star. The film also critiques the male-dominated star system of the southern industry in the ‘90s.
The makers are in talks with a leading streaming platform to explore the option of a direct to net release. Incidentally, “Shakeela” was looking at launching their theatrical trailer in March-end, while the release was slated for July. The producers have initiated discussions with OTT platforms.
