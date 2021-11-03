MUMBAI — ZEE5 drops the trailer of “Squad” that is high on action, emotions and scale. The trailer has caught attention of the fraternity and fans, including the current favorite action hero, John Abraham. Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment and directed by Nilesh Sahay, “Squad” marks the debut of actors Rinzing Denzongpa (son of veteran Danny Denzongpa, who completes 40 years in showbiz this year, as he debuted with “Mere Apne” in 1971) and Malvika Raaj.
The trailer shows a glimpse of the incredible action sequences which involve MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in an intense climax scene. It also portrays the emotional bond between Rinzing and the child artiste Dishita Jain. Encapsulating the plot of the movie in a line, it is “Iss baar ladaai desh ke liye nahin, desh ke beti ke liye hain (This time the battle is not the country, but for the nation’s daughters).”
Produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, “Squad” also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur and Tanisha Dhillon and revolves around the battle between the nation’s Special Force with a little girl at the centre of it, who has lost everyone in her life. The film has an international crew and the high- scale action sequences are choreographed by the international stunt coordinator, Kier Beck, who is known for his work on “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
Sahay said, “After so many challenges due to the pandemic, our labor of love is finally ready. It’s a film made with a lot of passion and the hard work that has gone into creating the thrilling action sequences is there for everyone to see. I would like to see people giving their love to Rinzing, Malvika, Dishita, the cute child artiste and the whole team that has given their blood and sweat for the film. Over to you all now, so please do watch it on ZEE5.”
Rinzing Denzongpa added, “There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they like it. I have personally learned a lot through the journey, and it has been an enriching experience.”
Malvika Raaj said, “I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” back then.” Raaj was a child artiste in that 2001 blockbuster.
Pooja Batra shared, “Beyond excited for my next release. I have done a movie after so long and I can’t wait for everyone to see me in it. Everyone in the movie is top shelf and has done such an amazing job, especially my director Nilesh Sahay.”
