MUMBAI (IANS) — Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has taken to Twitter to put an end to speculations about his ailing health.
Kapoor, who was hospitalized in Delhi a few days ago, also informed his fans that that he is now back to Mumbai.
He tweeted: "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."
"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Doctors found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."
It looks like the actor is now eager to get back to work at the earliest.
On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, "The Intern.” The film, produced by and co-starring Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit the theaters in 2021.
