NEW YORK – Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor spent some “wonderful moments” with actors Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani here.
Kapoor has been in New York for several months for his medical treatment, and film fraternity members are ensuring they meet the couple whenever they are in the city.
After meeting Kaushal for the first time, Singh praised the “Uri: The Surgical strike” actor on Instagram.
“Our library of wonderful moments is only getting bigger... met our very own Kamli (Vicky’s character from ‘Sanju’) for the first time. Such a humble, well brought up boy with goodness written all over him,” she wrote along with a photograph in which Kaushal is seen posing with the Kapoors.
Kaushal shared the screen with Neetu and Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor in the film, “Sanju.” He was seen as Ranbir’s on-screen best friend, Kamli.
Singh even shared a photograph featuring Boman and said they had a “two-hour laugh riot” with him.
“He is all heart and so positive,” added the actress, who has been by Kapoor’s side, and keeps fans updated with photographs of some of their special moments.
Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher, have met Kapoor in New York.
Just last month, Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months amid reports that he is now “cancer free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.