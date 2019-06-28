MUMBAI— Rishi Kapoor will make a grand return to cinema halls Jul. 19 with “Jhootha Kahin Ka” directed by Smeep Kang, and produced by Deepak Mukut. The comedy also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. This will precede his personal arrival in July-August.
This is Kapoor’s second film with this title after the 1979 Ravi Tandon success. With titles being repeated twice being a common phenomenon here, there are so many actors, composers, lyricists and even filmmakers who have done two films with the same name. The actors’ list has names like Dharmendra in “Baazi” 1968 and 1984, Mithun Chakraborty in “Maa Kasam” 1985 and 1999 and Bobby Deol in “Barsaat” 1995 and 2005.
