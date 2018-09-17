MUMBAI—The launch event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book “Exam Warriors” in Urdu was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on Sept. 15.
The book has been already published in 14 languages. Organized by the India Islamic Cultural Centre, the launch event was held in the presence of Human Resources and Development minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, actors Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali.
The book is a compilation of 25 mantras the PM advises parents and students for dealing with examination-related stress. “Exam Warriors” was first released in February by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Javadekar.
“This book could not have been written by anyone else other than the prime minister, and its aim would have remained incomplete if it had not been published in Urdu,” said Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, who spoke in Urdu. While our natural language is Hindi, it is in Urdu that it finds the influence of the Ganga-Yamuna ‘tehzeeb.’ It cannot be found in any other language.”
Naqvi said the book sent a message that children should be carried along towards the path of development of the nation. “This book will be printed in Arabic too,” he said.
Annu Kapoor said that Urdu should not be associated with any community and should be seen as an Indian language. Javadekar added that Modi was the only leader in the world who had written a book for schoolchildren’s progress at a time when most politicians were concerned only with elections and constituencies. “There is a hidden teacher in him,” the HRD Minister said.
He added, “He has ensured that the education of poor children does not suffer. Today, the subsidy for them is Rs 2,200 crore. This book is not a deal for votes. It is his way of telling students to not take stress during exams, his way of telling parents not to pressure their children. He is a hands-on PM.”
In the book, the prime minister has also talked about the benefits of yoga and the importance of the quality of sleep required for students to beat examination stress.
The ministers also asked the publishers to keep the price of the book nominal so that everyone could afford to buy it. Presently, it costs between Rs. 63 to Rs.100.
Rishi Kapoor told the media that he was fairly unfamiliar with the language, except from whatever he picked up from films, as he spoke in English at home and was educated in a convent school, just like his first two characters on screen in “Mera Naam Joker” and “Bobby.”
“In our family, we were all exam worriers, worrying about the results of our exams. You all are lucky that you have a PM who has written a book like this for all of you and you have a guide to follow,” he said. Later, Kapoor also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.
