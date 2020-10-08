MUMBAI — “People should say, ‘he donated healthy organs in passing,’” said Riteish Deshmukh while championing the cause of Organ Donation on the Karamveer special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati."
The 12th season of "KBC" not only made an impressive comeback last week, but is once again proving to be a platform that celebrates personal wins. From contestants to Karamveers, individuals have understood that knowledge knows no bounds, and it’s always good to value the power of knowledge. This Friday, as a part of the Karamveer special episode, "KBC" will extend a warm welcome to Dr. Sunil Shroff, founder and managing trustee of MOHAN Foundation, and accompanying him on the Hot Seat will be Deshmukh.
Started in 1997, MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation is a pioneering NGO in the area of deceased organ donation and has been working towards spreading awareness for organ donation. Deshmukh recently pledged to donate his organs along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh on a social media platform. Together, Dr. Shroff and Riteish will be championing the cause on the show, which can prove to be a gift of life for someone in need.
Deshmukh shared his thoughts on what made him take the decision to donate organs and said, “Genelia and I have been thinking about this for a few years now. During this lockdown, we got a lot of time to think about what we should do. Unfortunately, we did not have a lot of information like where to go and how to go about the process. One day, we both decided to make a video and said that we want to go out there and donate whatever is possible. We often speak about afterlife, but if we can become someone's eyes in this birth itself, why not? While I was backstage, I heard that giving life to someone is the biggest charity one can do, and if you can help someone even after your death, then there is nothing greater.”
The actor added, “I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy." These heartfelt words from attracted a huge round of applause and praise from both Bachchan and Dr. Shroff.
