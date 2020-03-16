MUMBAI — The actor has been around now for 17 years, and has the maximum franchises (“Masti,” “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum,” “Dhamaal” and “Housefull”) to his name, which have accounted for 13 of his movies. Riteish Deshmukh is free after “Baaghi 3” with nothing immediate on hand. He looks back on the film and talks about his work to come in a conversation with India-West.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Why did you accept “Baaghi 3” as the weak brother immediately after playing a negative turn in “Marjaavaan?”
A: I had never done a film in which I was an elder brother, though I have done many as one of a group of close friends. What made it interesting was that one was strong and the other weak. And that one brother could go to any extent for his sibling. That was relatable, as I have two brothers and we are exactly like that.
Q: The film has been accepted very well.
A: The story is like a family drama. When the emotions connect with action, it’s bound to work. The core strength is in the emotions.
Q: And that is what made you accept the role?
A: Yes, when Nadiad (as producer Sajid Nadiadwala is called by people close to him) offered me the film, the first question I asked him is what I would be doing in it! But I loved the narration. And if people like John Abraham, Bobby Deol or Abhishek Bachchan can come into “Housefull” because they liked the story and their roles, why should I not do that?
Besides, as an actor, I love to work with as many artistes as possible. I have been a film fan, and in my films, I have worked with so many from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to even other juniors like Sidharth Malhotra.
Q: Have you ever found your male co-actors suggesting to you how to do a scene?
A: Yes, a few times! Most such people do it to give themselves an advantage! (Laughs) In that respect, Mr. Bachchan, with whom I did three films, is unique. But for a small suggestion that was very valid in “Aladdin,” which was in a scene in which he was not there but was only present on the sets, and where he only told me to change the emphasis on one word, he has given advice.
Q: And how was it working with Tiger?
A: His dedication is incredible. He was shooting action in minus 7 degrees without a word of complaint—bare-chested! He almost had a Zen-like calm and never told the unit to hurry and finish things fast. And I was shivering in that cold in thermals, sweater and shoes! Imagine the control his mind has over his body!
Q: You have recently announced a biopic on Shivaji Maharaj.
A: Yes, we are planning a trilogy, initially in Marathi and Hindi. The only four people who are involved right now are director Nagraj Manjule, composers Ajay-Atul and I. We announced the film on Shivaji Jayanti. We plan to take off late this year.
Q: As someone who began in 2003, how do you look at the promotional frenzy today?
A (Laughs): When I came in, posters would be there and it was the viewer’s choice to watch any movie or not. Now the whole parameter has changed. Now we even pay the music channel to play our songs, but if they get money from ads, why don’t they pay us? A system is in place, like it or not.
For a film shot in 40 days, we do 50 days of promotions! It’s as if we do the film for free and are only paid for promoting it! Also a budget is planned for the promotions, but as release day nears, the producers become like the fathers of the bride, wondering unnke side se koi kami to nahin rahi (that there has been nothing deficient from their side)!
