MUMBAI—Haven’t you always wondered why women want more clothes even though their wardrobe is bursting with garments? Is this just a woman’s problem or are men no different? Is this just one more question in a long line of never-ending debates when it comes to the polarizing views of both genders?
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh recently seemed to engage in one such public debate, with Genelia giving Riteish a fitting reply that left him tight-lipped. The actor took to his Twitter account to share an image of a wardrobe asking his followers, “How many women feel that they don’t have enough clothes to wear?”
The question sparked an age-old debate between the sexes with each side defending their stance on the matter. Riteish’s friends Karan Kundra and Karan Wahi were quick to jump into the conversation and began discussing their opinion on women’s woes when it comes to the lack or surplus of clothes and their packing skills.
Taking this banter personally, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma stepped in to defend themselves while also commenting on cricket, football and gym lessons taken by the boys. Bani J. came in to support her girl gang and threatened Karan Wahi with her lady ‘guns.’ Putting an end to this battle between the sexes, Genelia stepped in to reveal that Riteish’s wardrobe is double the size of hers and he should be the last one making such comments.
Riteish has in the past jokingly remarked about borrowing his wife’s clothes for a film shoot. Genelia also went on to say, “He (Riteish) still cribs he has nothing to wear”.
Well, this war of Ladies Vs Gentlemen is sure to continue. Teasing viewers with what’s in store, Genelia also shared a sneak peek of their new interactive game show “Ladies Vs Gentlemen,” slated to begin on Flipkart Video Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.