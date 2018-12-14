MUMBAI— Riteish Deshmukh is set to play a villain in Milap Zaveri’s “Marjaavaan.” Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The romantic action drama also stars his “Ek Villain” (in which Deshmukh had essayed the title role) co-star Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria along with Rakul Preet Singh.
On Deshmukh playing villain again, director Zaveri said, “Riteish’s villainous role has to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size. Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humor, great punch-lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid.”
Deshmukh is preparing for his character by analyzing and observing how someone of that height would walk, gesticulate and run. He is also taking workshops. The film is slated to release on Oct. 2, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.