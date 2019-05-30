MUMBAI—After giving us a thrilling season of “Inside Edge,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani is back with season two of “Inside Edge,” and he promises that it is going to be sharper than before. The first season was critically acclaimed and highly loved by cricket and non-cricket fans alike, all over the country.
Sidhwani took to social media to give us a sneak peek with the behind-the-scenes pictures that have started building up excitement for everyone. He shared pictures on his social media with the caption, “The edges are sharper this time! #InsideEdge2 #throwbackthursday”
The series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as executive producers.
Recently, the producer also gave us a hint confirming “Mirzapur”’s season 2 as well. Sidhwani recently delivered hits with “Gully Boy” as well as the web series “Made in Heaven,” as producers, which have been a huge success along with “Inside Edge.”
The producer’s next will also be the second seasons of the popular series “KGF” along with the movie, “Toofan.”
