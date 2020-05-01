Asian Movie Pulse has announced 25 great films about food, including award winning actor Rituparna Sengupta’s film ‘Ahaa Re.’
Sengupta’s work is included among timeless classics such as ‘Eat Drink Man Woman’ and ‘Tampopo.’
“It is a good surprise in the middle of this unfortunate situation which is a silver lining. I am a foodie and the film ‘Ahaa Re’ is a heartwarming story and is very close to my heart,” said Sengupta.
“The way it allowed to express the sentiments tells a lot about a film. I am very happy about it got selected with classical films on food. As a Bengali, food holds the most important part of our life and culture and I am glad I could show it through my films on an international platform.”
“Ahaa Re” is an emotional roller coaster where food plays an integral part. The strive for perfect love here has been portrayed as a beautiful dish of Bengali cuisine which Raja is in search of. And director Ranjan Ghosh places all the characters in the movie brilliantly to add up the spices.
