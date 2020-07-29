MUMBAI — While some actors hit the right chords with their acting prowess on screen, only a few manage to engage the audience with just their presence. With more than two decades worth of incredibly solid performances, Atul Kulkarni is one such actor who has constantly proven that he is a force to reckon with, whichever the medium.
As Amazon Prime Video’s new musical drama “Bandish Bandits” gears up for release, debutant lead actor Ritwik Bhowmik opens up about starring alongside him and other veterans.
On working with the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik raved, “I am a huge admirer of Atul-sir’s work. I was very excited to shoot with him but my character demanded me to be blunt with his character on the show. It was very difficult for me because I did not want to be rude to Atul-sir. So, every time the camera rolled, I would have my poker face on. The moment the director would cut the shot, I would start trembling. I guess it happened because I was working with him for the first time and it was absolutely like some dream.”
Besides Kulkarni, there were also Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Taillang among others and the actor calls it a “learning experience” working with all these veterans.
Shreya Chaudhary is in the female lead and also makes her debut. “Bandish Bandits”is India’s first-ever musical original series. To release Aug. 4, the series is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra.
