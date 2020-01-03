MUMBAI — She is Ravi Kishan’s daughter and considers everything good in her life as a blessing, which includes her maiden film “Sab Kushal Mangal” that releases Jan. 3. “Like a blessing, it is all coming together in a beautiful way. All this is so unexpected and so real,” she chirps when we meet up.
Riva, like many star-kids, wanted to be an actor all along, but her father wanted her to finish a basic education. “I was always into mischief, and into dance, so after my Standard XIIth, I was given all freedom to follow what I wanted.”
When she wanted to be an actor all along, why does she think her first break was unexpected? A brief bio follows by way of explanation. “Because I was in London, and my debut was not planned so soon. I finished my twelfth here, did short courses and workshops in acting and dance in London, and then went to do an acting course in Los Angeles. Then a family friend, a journalist, said that there was this offer when I had come down for a vacation, and my mom and I went for a narration.”
The script, she says, made her mother and her laugh throughout, and she knew she had to do the film. “I am grateful to God, that I am in this space at this very moment, and everyone’s been very kind and loving,” she says.
Co-star Priyaank Sharma, she notes, was someone who became a very close friend during the workshops and the shoots. “My director Karan (Vishwanath Kashyap) told me to throw away whatever I had learned in life and in my classes!” she smiles. “I play a balanced and clear-minded girl. She got me feeling very connected to my roots, as I too have stayed in village for a few months. So she was very relatable.”
Riva is open to “All roles as long as they fit me, and if they do not, I will try and work hard to make them fit in.” She cannot mention one favorite among heroes or heroines, saying she would pick up specific qualities from each, but would like to work with all. “With Akshaye (Khanna)-sir, it was a learning experience.” And “if I get blessed, I would like to work with everyone from a Karan Johar to a Rohit Shetty to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali!”
What are the qualities she has picked up, consciously or otherwise, from her dad? “He never came on sets, as he told me, ‘I want you to have your space. I trust you!’ I have seen his journey, and what I have grasped the most is his hard work, and his not thinking of that hard work, and not cribbing about it.”
Her father is a superstar in Bhojpuri films. Would she do a Bhojpuri film? “Why would I not, if it’s a good script? The impression that Bhojpuri films are lower than Hindi films is just created by us. If papa offers me a home production, I would love to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.