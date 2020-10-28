MUMBAI — Witness the remarkable rise of Narendra Modi from chief minister to Prime Minister Nov. 12 in “Modi Season 2: CM to PM” on Eros Now.
Helmed by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh, the series has an ensemble cast of Mahesh Thakur, Ashish Sharma, Faizal Khan, Darshan Jariwalla, Prachee Shah Paandya, Makrand Deshpande and Anang Desai.
The trajectory of the series based on PM Narendra Modi traces his journey from his humble beginnings, his struggle, and then delivering for three consecutive terms as the chief minister of Gujarat and finally becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s biggest democracy.
This three-episode season will showcase a detailed narrative of his accolades and his rise, highlighting the challenges he faced and the peculiarities of his daily life in his quest to become the Prime Minister of the nation after holding the portfolio of the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years.
The show depicts various events from PM Narendra Modi’s life as a statesman and paints a portrait of the real journey: a tea-seller, a common man from a humble background, who rose into political glory via a spiritual route dedicating his life selflessly to serve the nation.
Highlighting the different shades and characteristics of Modi, the show provides a sneak peek into what led him to be the man he is today and into his role as a charismatic leader who inspired billions. This series will not only delve deep into his term as the Chief Minister of Gujarat but the significant changes that unfolded.
Giving an insightful look into Modi’s life, the show will release in five different languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati.
Mahesh Thakur says, “Ever since childhood, we have often heard about the marvelous journey of our PM Narendra Modi and it’s a story that has marked a prestigious place in the history of our nation. Playing such a prestigious character is honestly an honor but comes with great responsibilities. I am excited and looking forward to the viewer’s response. I am confident they will love the entire series.”
