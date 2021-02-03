MUMBAI — Before playing the lead role in “Firsts” Season 4, Rohan did not believe in the concept of arranged marriages, but now he recommends arranged marriage to all his fans and followers.
All excited talking about his perfect Rishta in “Firsts,” Rohan says, “Shreya (Mehta) and I worked together for the first time, so portraying the first meeting of our characters in a traditional marriage set up came out very naturally, in our very genuine awkwardness.”
“My experience working on the show actually felt more or less like it was an arranged marriage in real too. However, looking back it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be; and I would definitely recommend arranged marriage to all those looking for a life partner.”
“Agar Mummy Papa ne Rishta laya ho toh dekh hi lo. There is no harm to take chances, you never know you stumble upon your ideal partner whom you have been looking for,” says Rohan.
