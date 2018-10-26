MUMBAI—His father, the late actor and one-film producer Vinod Mehra, was one of the most loved names in the industry. His sister, Soniya Mehra, made her film debut a decade ago but is now running her own Yoga institute and fashion brand in Dubai. Rohan Mehra, man of the house, faced mild opposition from his mom, Meena, due to the uncertainties of the profession and what his dad went through when he decided to enter movies.
“Believe it or not, I wanted to be an investment banker dealing in stocks!” smiled Rohan. “I was good in studies, very good in Maths, and wanted to join the London College of Banking. But then I realized that just because you are good at something, it does not mean you are also passionate about it. I wanted to act, and here I am in Mumbai for the last five and a half years, that too after passing out from the University of Nottingham in Maths and Econometrics, with two jobs that I was offered but did not take up.”
And his first film is “Baazaar,” after another film for Emmay Entertainment, “Mohabbat Zindabad,” never took off. “Emmay had signed me after they saw my picture on Instagram, and after a process of auditioning.” Rohan has given several auditions for his modeling stint. “Some were terrible, some okay and some good!” he smilingly confessed.
In hindsight, Rohan feels “Baazaar” is the best debut he could have hoped for because we are in an era when newbies do not necessarily start with a musical love story opposite a new actress! “As it happens, I am the only newcomer among seasoned actors like Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte!” he grinned.
But what his mother says is probably true – that he has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder! “I am playing my guitar, and suddenly my mom comes in and says that it has been eight hours! And the guys from Emmay and “Baazaar” call me a hardworking boy, but it does not feel like hard work at all! I just get involved so that it does not seem like work at all!”
This remark is in response to my query, after being told by someone in the film’s team, that on sets, Rohan knew everyone’s dialogues and the entire script by heart! “The script is my Bible,” he admitted. “But they are exaggerating!”
The young lad speaks English with a twang, but his Hindi is clear and clean. “I was six months old when my mom shifted to Mombasa in Kenya – she was pregnant with me when dad passed away,” he explained. “We told others that dad had been an actor, but we had no connection with the industry in my growing-up years, till I shifted to Mumbai.” Rohan trained at Anupam Kher’s An Actor Prepares, and for some invaluable experience, also did several theater workshops.
Though he may have nothing in common really with his character Rizwan Shaikh in his debut film, he said that the common point is small-town mentality and its unique way of looking at life and ambitions. “Mombasa is so small, Allahabad, from where my character hails, is a small town, but comparatively very large! Still, it’s universal how we approach our dreams!”
How did he prepare for Rizwan’s role? “The first aspect is the characterization – how Rizwan speaks, his accent, the way he moves and looks,” he replied. “The second is the essence of the character, to which the audience relates like he adores the way Shakun Kothari, Saif Ali Khan’s character, has moved up, but still is like a fish out of water in Mumbai.”
Does he know that his father was one of the very few people no one in the industry speaks or spoke ill about? “How lovely is that!” he smiled with deep pleasure. “Despite being a star and an actor, he was noticed as a nice human being first! Wow! Amazing! There cannot be a bigger compliment to a man. It is nice to know that he was loved so much.”
Does he have his favorites among his dad’s films that his mother showed him? “She has showed me the best ones! I am a Hrishi-da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) fan, so I love ‘Bemisaal,’ in which dad had a gray role and ‘Jurmana.’ I also obviously love ‘Ghar,’ ahead of its times then, ‘Khuddaar,’ ‘Anuraag’ and ‘Anurodh,’ which was such a powerful story that can make a real mark if remade today – it did not do too well then.”
Has he watched “Shaandaar,” which starred Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore with his dad? “It would be nice to watch it with Saif just for the connect!” he smiled, when I added that it was not exactly a good film!
Rohan has never been close to the film industry here but loves every kind of cinema and a lot of music, qualities that he again shares with his father. “I compose, play the guitar and will, at some time, do it professionally. Right now, I want to focus on being an actor, and I will take up a musical assignment only if it comes alongside,” he grinned. He is well aware that his father had some of the best songs in those musical times.
What is his opinion now of the film industry? “I am still discovering it,” he replied. “But it won’t be bad!” And what about nepotism? “It is there, of course,” he mused. “But look, how many star kids are really successful and guarantee success? And who is here to do just one film? We all want 20, 30 or more good films, and only being a star kid does not get you more than just one film!”
Clearly, Rohan is set for the long haul.
