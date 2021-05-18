MUMBAI — Rohit Gupta, 34, is a comedian, performer, YouTuber and entertainer, who rose to fame with his funny videos on Facebook. He is also a fluent mimicry artiste, known for his prank and mimicry videos. He enjoys a huge fan following in India and Pakistan.
The comedian has now extended support for an initiative that aims at providing a one-stop solution to locate a bed at a Covid centre. The movement, named Find A Bed, has been initiated by over 20,000 students across 160 cities and Gupta is its cause ambassador.
Gupta states that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.“I have friends and their families who are battling the virus. Fortunately they are privileged, and yet they are unable to find beds in the hospitals. I can’t help but think what the underprivileged are going through,” he says.
He hopes that the initiative by the young students of IIMUN (India's International Movement to Unite Nations) is not only going to save lives but will also help thousands of people in distress.
Karan Johar, John Abraham, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf and more film, television, fashion, food and sports personalities are supporting the initiative as the brand ambassadors.
On the work front, Gupta enjoys a whopping followers of 2.53 lakh subscribers on YouTube, 1 million followers on Facebook and 84.3k followers on Instagram for his entertaining and funny videos.
