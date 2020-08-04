MUMBAI — Known for playing path-breaking roles, Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy are set to give a new meaning to the word “creativity” with their upcoming show, “Locked in Love,” which will be available soon to stream on Hungama Play and partner networks.
Married for over 25 years, the couple worked together to create and shoot the show during the lockdown. The show is a collection of 5 unique short films showcasing different shades of love, and features Rohit and Manasi playing different characters in each story. Rohit has also directed each short film.
Talking about creating a new show during the lockdown, Rohit said, “At the start of the lockdown, we did not really know how things will pan out as uncertainty was at its peak. As days went by, we brainstormed and came up with ideas that could help us create content without involving too many people. The experience has been nothing short of exhilarating because it allowed us to try new things and in an environment that we had never experienced before. I am glad that we were able to complete “Locked in Love,” and I am hopeful that the emotional stories will strike a chord with the viewers.”
Speaking about her experience, Manasi added, “Audiences today are consuming content by the minute and that has made streaming platforms and content creators to put on their thinking hats and come up with innovative ways of entertaining the audience. “Locked in Love” has been shot and created completely during the lockdown, with Rohit donning multiple hats, and I’m extremely grateful that I was a part of this unique project. Not only did I get a chance to be in front of the camera once again, but it also gave me the creative liberty to experiment with a new medium.”
Produced by Indian Storytellers and Karma Motion Pictures, “Locked in Love” streams soon.
