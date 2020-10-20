MUMBAI — The king of blockbusters, Rohit Shetty, is set to bring madness back on the big screen with his new film presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film, titled “Cirkus,” is Shetty’s take on the classic Shakespeare play, “The Comedy of Errors.”
This story has already been adapted twice in Hindi cinema, as “Do Dooni Chaar” by producer Bimal Roy, featuring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen, and by director Gulzar as “Angoor” featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma.
After the massive success of “Simmba” and an appearance in “Sooryavanshi,” “Cirkus” will mark the third outing of Shetty with Ranveer Singh. The film features an eclectic star-cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.
If the basic premise is followed, both Singh and Varun Sharma will be essaying their first dual roles. “Cirkus” is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.
