MUMBAI— Rohit Shetty’s crime drama “Simmba,” starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has registered one of the biggest openings of 2018. The movie crossed Rs. 100 crore with five days of release and “Simmba” has managed to roar now to Rs. 150.81 crore in the first week. At this rate, Rs. 200 crore nett in India is a dead cert and Rs. 300 crore too is looking like a cakewalk.
This will make Ranveer Singh the only non-Khan to have not one but two 300 crore-making films (after “Padmaavat”) in his career, something Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have never managed even to film one despite so many more years in the profession, with Devgn scoring a Rs. 200 crore-plus film in Shetty’s “Golmaal Again” and SRK managing Shetty’s “Chennai Express.”
The day to day collections are as follows:
Day 1 – Rs. 20.72 cr.
Day 2 – Rs.23.33 cr.
Day 3 – Rs.31.06 cr.
Day 4 – Rs.21.24 cr.
Day 5 – Rs.28.19 cr.
Day 6 – Rs.14.49 cr.
Day 7 – Rs.11.78 cr.
The film makes Rohit Shetty the ONLY director who has EIGHT films in the 100 crore club, seven of which have been successes, hits or super-hits. And “Simmba” seems to be his first blockbuster. What’s more, the man has made 13 films so far, two of which were flops, and the other successes and hits are “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,” “Golmaal Returns” and “All The Best.” His success ratio, thus, is an astounding 85 percent.
Here are the seven earlier films:
Golmaal 3 (2010) – Hit
Singham (2011) – Super-Hit
Bol Bachchan (2012) – Success
Chennai Express (2013) – Hit
Singham Returns (2014) – Success
Dilwale (2015) – Flop
Golmaal Again (2017) – Super-Hit
