MUMBAI—After the massive success of “Golmaal Again” and “Simmba,” Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct a film under his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez.
Said Khan, “Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine. Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a mother of all entertainers! Can’t wait to say ‘Roll Camera’ for this one!”
“It’s a privilege for my production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us, as she is extremely talented and hardworking. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can’t wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward,” said Shetty, who is already co-producing “Sooryavanshi” with Karan Johar and planning an action film with Salman Khan and the fifth film in the “Golmaal” franchise.
Khan last directed “Happy New Year” in 2014. It will be exciting to see these two creative minds come together to create a larger-than-life spectacle. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.
In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has definitive roll plans to address the digital content-consuming audience with original web series and cater to younger fans with animated content like “Little Singham.”
