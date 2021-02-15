MUMBAI — The Sachin-Jigar duo dropped the Gujarati single, “Kehva De,” a romantic track that has a sweet melody and rhythm.
The song has been penned by Niren Bhatt and sung by Jigar Saraiya. Featuring Jigar and Lekha Prajapati and with its music video directed by Arunima Sharma, “Kehva De” shows much promise as a repeat listen for non-Gujarati speakers too. What makes the song a must-have on every music buffs' playlist is that while its appeal is contemporary, the instruments and sounds used for it are traditional.
Excited about the release of the single, Sachin-Jigar say, “When we were composing this song we wanted to elevate the romance of it and make it contemporary. This year has given us the opportunity to explore independent music more deeply and we can only hope that great songs come out of our experimentations. We eagerly await the reactions of listeners to this song.”
“Kehva De” is available to listeners on all streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.