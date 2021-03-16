MUMBAI—Dinesh Vijan’s “Roohi,” which opened March 11, has become the third-highest weekend opener for its leading man, Rajkummar Rao, ranking next to the same producer’s and similarly-themed “Stree” (Rs. 31.26 crore) and “Judgmental Hai Kya” (Rs. 19 crore).
On the plus side, the film had an extended 4-day opening weekend as it released on Mahashivratri Day, March 11, but on the other hand, with 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra and some other states due to pandemic restrictions as well as night curfews, we may well consider a higher figure had things been equal.
Unlike with “Stree,” the reviews and public opinion have been mixed for “Roohi.” While “Stree” had decimated co-release “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,” there is no co-release this time for the Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Sharma film.
But the most welcome, surprising and rare dream is that the “Housefull” board went up in Mumbai’s Gemini cinema, part of the G-7 multiplex, on March 14. It is over a year that any Hindi movie attained this landmark!
Naturally, producers are expecting a growth in the days to come.
