"Roohi" was released in movie halls some weeks ago and claimed a good response. However, truth be told, it is nothing but convoluted balderdash masquerading as a horror comedy.
More, the original title "Roohi Afza" seemed more accurate as in the end, the witch termed "mudiyapairi" (whose feet are turned backward) and named Afza, neither marries the hero (Rajkummar Rao), who is in love with Afza's possessed girl Roohi (Jahnvi Kapoor) nor his friend (Varun Sharma) who loves her Afza persona. In a nonsensical ending, Roohi and Afza marry each other!
A whole lot of nonsense precedes this end to the story that was designed as a follow-up to Vijan's "Stree," which shows yet again that good movies happen and cannot be calculated and designed. Any qualitative resemblances to
"Roohi" are non-existent, barring Rao, producer Vijan, the genre and a 5-letter title! Moreover, co-writer (and co-producer Lamba) does not have an illustrious record in the past, having begun her innings with the super-mediocre "Manorama—Six Feet Under," with nothing of impress to follow.
An interested foreigner; Roohi's father who holds a secret; a hoodlum; a mysterious old lady—these are some of the ramshackle kind of characters involved in the "story" that moves from one ridiculous angle to another.
Jahnvi Kapoor is good overall but Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma do not add anything to the film or their own track-record. The direction and music remain substandard and none of the supporting artistes stand out. Amalendu Chaudhary's cinematography is impressive but Huzefa Lokhandwala's editing is best not discussed.
Rating: ** (Just About, and largely for the first 20 minutes)
Produced by: Dinesh Vijan & Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Directed by: Hardik Mehta
Written by: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba & Gautam Mehra
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Alex O'Neill, Manav Vij, Sarita Joshi, Rajesh Jais, Gautam Mehra, Aadesh Bharadwaj, Abhinav Jain, Anurag Arora & others
