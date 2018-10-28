MUMBAI—Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents Tariq Naved Siddiqui”s short film “The Playboy Mr. Sawhney.” Starring Jackie Shroff as the protagonist, the short is an interesting story featuring the relationship between man and woman and how both have been constantly trying to figure each other out. The film was shown to the media at the Taj Land’s End.
The Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films platform has been a pioneer in the short film genre. Working with new and established directors and storytellers, the platform is the go-to destination for original and powerful short film content. Through a slew of powerful short films, the platform has successfully redefined movie watching for cinephiles over the past few years. Not only has it gained immense popularity but the platform has also become one of the most credible and celebrated stages for short films in India.
Commenting on this, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: “The short film industry has been growing dramatically with viewer habits evolving, and our platform, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, has been at the forefront of driving this change. By creating original content across genres, which are original, powerful and perfect, we have been able to create a space for ourselves within the Indian short films industry.”
Talking about the movie, he further added, “We are delighted to release 'The Playboy Mr. Sawhney' on our platform, and we feel extremely proud to collaborate with incredible directors and actors such as Tariq Naved Siddiqui and Jackie Shroff. In line with the brand”s philosophy of ‘make it perfect,’ we have and will continue to encourage and motivate talented filmmakers to showcase their creativity through our channel.”
The story of “The Playboy Mr. Sawhney” is a short film in flashback manifested through the unique love story of a man who was supposedly a playboy. It showcases that man-woman relationship will always remain an enigma for both whatever the period may be because both are programmed differently but will still always be attracted to each other. The film also has a very interesting musical motif of jazz-based songs, which play a vital part in the narrative.
Arjan Bajwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin (who was not present), Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Phadnis, and Sameer Kochhar attended the event along with the director and his wife, Mrs. Siddiqui, who is also the production designer of the film.
Shroff praised the short film movement – this is his second film – and Bajwa, who plays his young avatar, said that he had pretty little to do other than lie in bed with three beautiful girls. However, the different scenes were all shot on the same day, with the girls sharing the sequence one by one. The film is produced by Karan Anand.
Talking about the film, director Tariq Naved Siddiqui said, “I am thrilled to present ‘The Playboy Mr. Sawhney’ to my audience, and I am proud to release it with Royal Stag. I believe that it is the perfect platform to celebrate short films and it has truly been the driving the evolution for short films in India. I would like to thank them for the phenomenal work that they are doing. This platform truly encourages and motivates young filmmakers to exhibit their work perfectly.”
“Ahalya,” “Interior Café - Night,” “Ouch,” “Chutney,” “Anukul,” “Mumbai Varanasi Express,” “Khool Aali Chithi,” “The School Bag,” “Bruno and Juliet” and “Shunyata,” “Juice,” “Maa,” “Chhuri,” “Her First Time” and “Iktarfa” are some of the phenomenal films released in this platform.
Royal Stag Barrel Select is the premium offering of whiskeys for the discerning consumer who seeks an evolved taste.
Watch "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney" here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.