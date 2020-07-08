MUMBAI — Hungama has launched “Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus,” an original show that is touted to celebrate “regional flavors of music.”
The show features India’s top musicians. Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli and Revanth travel across six cities “to collaborate with local artistes, experiencing the culture and music, and performing in mega concerts, giving the audience a chance to experience their expressive music and bring to life each region’s beautiful culture and iconic landscapes.
The series is now available to stream on Hungama Music, Hungama Play and partner networks. The show will also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Amazon Fire TV Stick, MX Player, ISPs like Netplus and Android TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE and CloudWalker.
Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “With our original content, we have constantly pushed the envelope to explore new formats and narratives. “Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus” follows a non-scripted format and successfully converts an on-ground property into an engaging viewing experience.”
“It gives the audience a chance to be a part of the musicians’ journey through the hinterland of India while showcasing the diverse musical talent that exists in the country. Its unique treatment coupled with a universal appeal allowed us to distribute it across digital and linear platforms, helping it reach an even wider audience. We intend to launch more seasons of the show in the near future.”
Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over 11,000 kilometers, beginning December 2019. It became the perfect medium for artistes to engage with local musicians and gave their fans a chance to interact with them in bustling concerts. The bus travelled to Bhubaneshwar, Karnal, Pune, Hyderabad, Ambala and Siliguri among other cities, and witnessed over 5000 people attend concerts in each city.
Javed Ali said, “I am glad to have been a part of such an innovative project that helped us connect with our fans in an interesting and engaging manner. The online and on-air availability of Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will enable a wider audience to be a part of the journey and feel the rush that we experienced when performing during the tour.”
Jeet Gannguli added, “It was exciting to meet my fans and jam with local artists, all while travelling in a bus. I look forward to being a part of more such innovative concepts. I am certain the show will entertain viewers of all ages across all parts of the country and give them a sense of the variety in music that exists in India.”
