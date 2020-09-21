MUMBAI — Recognized for her performance as the plus-sized protagonist in the hit TV show “Badho Bahu,” Rytasha Rathore makes her way to Netflix with “Masaba Masaba,” the playful, fictional peek into the life of Masaba Gupta. Playing Gupta’s best friend, Rathore is seen as a sexy, funny, young, strong and independent boss setting up her own business.
Rathore goes beyond breaking stereotypes, whether it is playing a wrestler daughter-in-law at 22 years of age in a daily soap, to addressing body image issues and societal perceptions of women. Known for speaking her mind and not shying away from sharing her thoughts on sensitive issues, Rathore’s social media posts have engaged and inspired many young people to begin their journey towards self-love and being their true and authentic selves.
Rathore says, “A Netflix show has always been a personal goal, so Yay! I play Gia Irani, Masaba’s best friend, who’s stepping into her dad’s very big shoes as she navigates many firsts while singlehandedly revamping the family business, but she’s the boss and just gets things done. Playing Gia was more up my alley because we’re similar in many ways. The writing of the role is also something that I have to mention.”
And she goes on, “Oftentimes in mainstream entertainment, the heroine’s best friend is reduced to being just that and not a fully formed human. This one differs because four women wrote this show. They have all lived this life, they understand the depth of female friendships and how women really uplift one another. It’s so heartening to have this kind writing of female characters, that really embodies women in all their glory and doesn’t show them through the lens of patriarchy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.