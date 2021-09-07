MUMBAI — The repeated postponement of of S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” has now reached an anti-climax of sorts. According to sources, producer Jayantilal Gada, who owns the North Indian, all digital and satellite rights, now wants Rajamouli to agree to an OTT release.
Theatre attendance is now at its lowest ever. Even Akshay Kumar could not pull the audience out of their homes into theatres, feels Gada. Gada now looks at Rajamouli’s stance to wait for a theatrical release as stubborn, as he, Gada, has high stakes in the product.
While Rajamouli stands firm on his decision to let “RRR” go where it is meant to, Gada is equally insistent that the film be released digitally. But the filmmaker treats every film with great love and passion and he wants to wait.
Rajamouli’s “RRR” is among the very few highly awaited Indian releases. But all the restrictions are dampening, with many big releases still on hold. Gada wants to avoid further delays. He is one of the main distributors of the magnum opus.
Starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the expectations for this movie are also very high. After the “Bahubali” franchise, expectations too have reached the sky and beyond. This is why Rajamouli has decided to postpone the release of “RRR.”
This is the essential difference between creativity and business. And in this case, we cannot fault either.
(0) comments
