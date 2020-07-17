MUMBAI — With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” Season 8 is set to make a comeback, but with a fresh new look as Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali join Alka Yagnik as judges and popular actor and anchor Maniesh Paul continues as host.
However, what truly makes the first episode exceptional is the franchise’s tribute to the Covid warriors who are India’s unsung heroes. The upcoming episode will put the spotlight on heroic doctors, police officers and some uncommon commoners who did something extraordinary for mankind in the midst of these trying times.
Maniesh Paul presented each of these remarkable and deserving COVID heroes with a golden plate as a symbol of Zee TV’s salute for their immense contribution.
On this special episode, meet four people from vastly different backgrounds and find out more about their distinct yet vital support towards fighting and defeating the corona virus. The first was Vikrant Suresh Dhawle, a 35-year-old Mumbai police constable and also a COVID-19 survivor.
We all know that the Mumbai Police has been on its toes since the pandemic broke out and they have risked their lives on a daily basis to keep the people across the city safe. They had to resort to all means possible to keep people off the roads from requesting them to patrolling the city roads 24 x 7. Dhawle is one such brave soul, who contracted COVID, got himself treated and went back to his duty as soon as he could.
The second story was of an inspiring couple, Eric Lobo and Merlin Lobo, who have been working in an event management company organizing weddings and functions for several people. They had always wanted to have a big wedding of their own and for the past eight years, they had been saving money for the same. They even got married during the lockdown, but decided to have a small wedding and donated the rest of the money to buy oxygen cylinders and 50 hospital beds to COVID patients. They are still helping those in need by providing them with food and essentials with the remaining money that they had saved.
The third story was a tribute to late Dr. Anil Bahulekar. Dr. Anil had passed away after contracting COVID, but he wanted to audition for “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” The team saluted his contributions to the nation.
The last story was about 23 year-old Roshan Bhullar Chaudhary, who is an ambulance driver. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been on duty continuously, helping in the transportation of patients to hospitals. It has been three months since he has gone home or seen his family. He is never off-duty and has had to be very cautious while transporting a patient, disposing off his PPE kit and sanitizing the whole ambulance. In fact, there were days when he even transported more than 18 patients without any break. As judge Himesh Reshammiya rightly said, “We will never be able to pay their debts.”
Apart from these inspirational stories, the “Li’l Champs” and the judges even performed for the warriors. This episode of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l” Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises.
