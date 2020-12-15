MUMBAI—Known for his iconic role of Anokhe Lal Saxena in Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” Saanand Verma says that he has always valued his characters more than himself. The actor says that he wants to become someone who is able to essay diverse roles perfectly. He also shown brilliantly in his role in the web series “Apharan.”
“I want to lose myself completely and become just a mere body, who can easily adapt to any character that I portray. I feel like I am a natural actor. I remember in childhood, whenever I used to talk or walk or do anything, I used to feel like I am acting.”
“I used to feel that I was acting all the time and acting is something that comes naturally to me. I am an actor because, I think, God wanted me to become an actor and designed me this way. My forte has always been acting and, unfortunately, because of my family background and financial situations, I couldn’t pursue acting for some time. But I was always an actor, and here I am now—acting,” says Verma.
The fact that an actor gets to be someone else with every new project is what appeals to him. “An actor is someone who can get rid of himself and that’s what I feel is the best part of being an artiste. I don’t want the audience to see Saanand Verma, so that I can easily get into any other character because if there is no original self of an actor then any character can be played realistically.”
“An actor can meditate all the time and forget about everything and concentrate on the character that he is working on. And that is the most lovable and exciting thing for me as an actor,” he says.
Ask him the secret behind becoming a great comic (his special forte), and he says, “There are two secrets of a great comedy performance: one is your comic timing and the second one is your understanding of the environment. So, if your comic timing is good, like if you take the right pauses, it works for you. It’s all about delivering a comic punch, and an actor needs to time it well in order to make people laugh. Timing definitely comes when you are a very good comic performer and you have a great sense of humor. “
He goes on, “The second thing is to understand your environment, and that means there are different characters around you and those characters are very important for you to understand. And that is because they are the actual source of laughter when we deliver a comic punch. So, you need to grab, understand and assimilate those characters, punch-lines, feelings, interactions and reactions and then make it a nice comedy scene that gives you a lot of happiness and relaxation.”
