MUMBAI—The year 2019 is set to see a number of amazing debutants. Priyaank Sharma, son of actress Padmini Kolhapure and producer Tutu Sharma and cousin of Shraddha Kapoor, will make his big debut with “Sab Kushal Mangal,” paired opposite Riva Kissen, daughter of the Bhojpuri superstar and film and TV actor Ravi Kissen.
Akshaye Khanna heads the cast. The makers have revealed the look of the two leads, who bring back the old-school charm of the quintessential boy and girl in love.
This situational comedy, written by Brijendra Kala, is driven with the right amount of drama and masala with twists as well. Directed and co-written by debutant Karan V. Kashyap, who has previously associated with Shaad Ali on “Bunty Aur Babli,” Shimit Amin on “Chak De! India” and Mani Ratnam on “Raavan,” the film is co-produced by Prachi Manmohan, also making her debut, and the daughter of Nitin Manmohan, who himself was the son of character artiste Manmohan.
Kapoor is elated that her younger cousin is stepping into the world of entertainment. “My earliest memories with my brother Priyank are of playing together, either play acting or pretending to be in situations and being characters. Ever since we were kids, we both wanted to be actors, including my older brother Siddhanth.”
She added, “Priyaank, I feel, has this inherent peace along with a burning flame, it’s such a rare combination to have both. I’m so happy for the new journey he is embarking on, where he is realizing his dreams. He has been working super-hard, and I am sure that he will form a special bond with the audiences. I can’t give him any advice. I just hope that we make our families proud.”
Kolhapure-Sharma, the beaming mother, is very happy with her son’s debut on the silver screen, “I have told Priyaank that the industry is not all about glamour and fashion. It involves a lot of passion and hard work along with your blood, sweat and tears. I believe he will grow to develop his own style. But one thing he must always remember is to be spontaneous. Most importantly, what I would like Priyaank to know is that if you love the camera, the camera will love you, because the camera is the audience at the end of it all.”
Riva Kissen, who plays a small-town girl from Bihar, has tasted success in the world of acting in a play called “Parindon ki Mehfil” produced by Motley Group, the production spearheaded by Naseeruddin Shah. She is also a professionally trained dancer at the Terrence Lewis Academy in Mumbai and with Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles.
A happy Ravi Kissen said, “I’m very happy that she’s chosen this path. It was quite unexpected, and I was over the moon as a father! Even though I knew that she was inclined to theatre and has done a lot in that sphere, I was absolutely thrilled when she got her first movie. The only thing I’ve told her is to be just how she is, full of life and full of love. And the love that this country has given me, by God’s grace, will be given to her too. The only advice I’ve given her is to live the character, to always enjoy the process of making movies and to be extremely hardworking. It’s most important to be a thorough professional. It’s an industry at the end of the day.”
“I have always wanted to become an actor, I had read a lot of scripts and characters, but “Sab Kushal Mangal” was the one that clicked with me and made for a perfect debut. This role has not only been a fulfilling challenge professionally but has visibly changed me as a person,” said Priyaank.
Riva feels the role will transform her into a person she has always been! “This role has led to a new journey, one that was on the horizon but it also came by so unexpectedly,” she said. “It has made me feel connected to my roots again, and I’m all in with the character now. I can’t wait to see a different version of myself on screen.”
Producer Prachi Manmohan said, “The goal is to take my father’s name forward, everything he has built as a producer, and I intend to carry on his legacy. I cannot wait for the first clap!” Her father, who has produced films like “Insaaf” (the comeback of Akshaye Khanna’s father Vinod Khanna that also was the first hit of comeback heroine Dimple Kapadia and director Mukul S. Anand), “Bol Radha Bol,” “Baaghi,” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana,” said, “I feel Prachi will do justice in carrying forward my legacy. She has seen me and the way I work; she understands what it takes. For me, it’s a great feeling that she wants to take forward my name and our production house. I wish her all the best, advice her to work most earnestly and she will flourish.”
“Working with newcomers is always a great amount of fun, but working with someone of the stature of Akshaye Khanna is something else,” added director Kashyap. “A debut is monumental because it is an event that we will always remember wherever the journey takes us. Riva and Priyaank have surrendered to my vision in every which way, and it is such an advantage for any director, especially when I see both of them giving everything they have,” said Kashyap.
“Sab Kushal Mangal,” presented by Gautam Jain and produced by Nitin Manmohan, Deepak Mukut and Prachi Manmohan, is set to go on floor in the first week of March and will be shot in Ranchi in a 47-day schedule.
