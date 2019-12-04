MUMBAI — The trailer of “Sab Kushal Mangal,” was as unpredictable and surprising as the glimpses being given for a few weeks now.
With a full “mandap” set on stage, there was even a wedding function preceding the trailer launch! And Akshaye Khanna entered from the right, in his character of Baba Bhandari, ready to claim his love. Not to be outdone, debutant Priyaank Sharma entered from the other side, declaring his love for the same girl.
A doli came down the theatre entrance carrying the bride, debutant Riva Kishan, while the film’s title track was sung live and unplugged in the background.
Also present at the event were Priyaank’s mother, actress Padmini Kolhapure-Sharma, and Riva’s father, actor-politician Ravi Kishan. Both the proud parents were seen recording their children’s first major press conference from the front row.
While Kolhapure spoke lovingly about her son’s dedication and passion for the craft of acting, Kishan couldn’t hold back his excitement and even performed the title-track of the film, only to grow emotional as the event went on, watching his little girl turn into a star.
Also present were the presenter of this film, Nitin Manmohan, actors Satish Kaushik and Rakesh Bedi, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, composer Harshit Saxena, Siddhant Kapoor, producer Pradeep Sharma (Priyaank’s father), director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and Prachi Nitin Manmohan, who also makes her debut as producer.
The trailer has already crossed six million views. The film releases worldwide on Jan. 3, 2020.
