MUMBAI — India is a country of different flavors and cuisines. And our festivals are incomplete without some special food items, like gujiya in the North during Diwali, malpua during Holi and so on. Even during Navaratri, while there are some specific delicacies made in every household, there are some special foods that one can enjoy even when fasting. So here are some TV actresses sharing their favorite Navaratri foods.
Meera Deosthale: I don’t fast for all nine days, but I have been fasting for a day since I was a kid. During the fast, we make Aloo ki Sabji, and a dish from Bhakhar ka Atta. When I was in Vadodara during Navaratri we used to go for garba and would have Papdi No Lot—which is steamed Papad ka Atta that they serve with masala, and also vada-pav. This was our daily ritual. My mom makes Navaratri food and she makes Gujarati snacks too, because soon after this Diwali will come in, like Mathia, Bhakarwadi and Gujiya.
Srishti Jain: I am a vegetarian. I don’t fast but I do pray and by choice wear different colored clothes on all nine days. I like Sabudana Khichdi, Falahari Chivda, Sabudana Papad and nuts.
Rishina Kandhari: I love Navaratri food. I make khatti-meethi Watermelon Kadhi, Sabudana Vadas and Khichdi, and like raw papaya and pineapple raita the most. I also make Chana Puri and Halwa too. I remember as a child when my mother used to call other girls (kanjak) for Navaratri puja, she used to make Halwa-Puri for them and used to also give them gifts.
Aishwarya Sharma: My favourite Navaratri food is Sabudana Khichdi. Though I like having it on other days as well, it tastes completely different during this festival. Other than that, I also love Bengali style Bhog Khichdi. Believe it or not, I feel if you make something especially for the festival, the taste changes. I also love to cook Kheer-Puri and Halwa during this time.
