MUMBAI — India’s first zombie movie, “Go Goa Gone” is best remembered for not just leaving the audience in splits but also for its iconic music by Sachin-Jigar. The music duo remembers the experience of creating songs for the movie as it clocks its eighth anniversary May 11.
Its hit music album comprised “Slowly Slowly,” “Khoon Choos Le,” “Babaji Ki Booti,” “Khushamdeed” and “I Keel Dead People.” These gems by Sachin-Jigar were lauded by both critics and the masses and it came to be known as a bouquet of party numbers that resonate with the youth even after eight long years.
Sharing their memories of the album, Sachin and Jigar jointly say, “The songs of “Go Goa Gone” were celebrated as party anthems. They have withstood the test of time and they have been the life of celebrations for so long. Our intention was to create a musical experience that the youth find relatable. We worked with such talented young artistes and seasoned artistes. Our love to them and the listeners for making the album such a hit.”
The film too did not do all that well because of its genre but has since become a cult movie. Produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan and starring Khan, Kunal Khemu, Anand Tiwari, Vir Das and Puja Gupta, the film was directed by Raj & DK. The lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Priya Saraiya.
The duo’s previous hit music albums include Badlapur, Meri Pyaari Bindu, ABCD 2, Shuddh Desi Romance, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Stree and Roohi.
