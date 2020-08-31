When you watch “Sadak 2,” you instantly realize why some filmmakers should not only just leave their hits untouched but also their reputations.
For all the myriad (personal) controversies that tempered Mahesh Bhatt’s career, and despite a multitude of flops and indifferent films as a director, he had had a fairly distinguished innings as a director until his last movie, “Kartoos” (1999), which for all its mediocrity was a modest success. After that as an (usually officially) writer and (always unofficially) creative “overviewer” of his brother Mukesh’s films, he had done quite a good as well as successful job with films as assorted as “Raaz,” “Raaz—The Mystery Continues,” “Zeher,” “Murder,” “Murder 2,” “Aashiqui 2” and more.
In the first few minutes of the film, hero Ravi Kishore Verma (Sanjay Dutt) contemplates and attempts suicide. He fails. Mahesh Bhatt, professionally, succeeds! Brand “Sadak” (the film had completed a 50-week run in Mumbai) has been demolished for good now. Pooja Bhatt was touted to be making a comeback too. She is “seen” only in one scene as a shrouded ghost, if at all. Yes, we see sequences from the hit 1991 predecessor, and hear a lot of her voice in the new story. But that’s it!
Sanjay Dutt is decidedly sincere, but his character is shaped weirdly. He has lost his girl just a few months back, and he is devastated. We also wonder why and his late wife had to wait so long before planning to adopt a child.
Alia Bhatt as Aarya is the saving grace despite her erratic character on occasion. She plays someone who has it in for fake god-men, because she feels that her late cancer-stricken mother was murdered by an evil woman (Priyanka Bose) who married her dad (Jisshu Sengupta) and then planned to kill her too to grab her property. And this was largely under the influence of a god-man name Guruji Gyaan Prakash (Makrand Deshpande).
Not that Pooja Bhatt was ever a big star, but as an actress she was decidedly above- average, and we could have at least got to see the sisters in at leats one frame being directed by their father. Here, the two are not even remotely related, and even Pooja’s ghost is visible only to Dutt’s character!
Aditya Roy Kapur is her love interest, but his character is screwball silly. Even in jail, he carries his pet owl (!!) with him. And that’s only the beginning of his character and the way it “evolves” into someone who loves Aarya.
Forget the masterly rendition of Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s effeminate villain in “Sadak,” Makrand Deshpande, the eternal ham, does not even come to 10 percent as the villain here. Mohan Kapur and Gulshan Grover, with much more footage, play villains who went out of fashion 20 years ago, and that’s a long time.
Somewhere in these paragraphs, the reader might have sensed some fragments of a storyline that is a messy sibling of last year’s slick “Bypass Road.”
Truth to tell, the twists come at regular intervals, and the fence-sitter in Bhatt-saab tries to juggle his usual blend of highlighting Hindu religion and bringing in his own agnostic temperament. But it is all a lost, and mostly, laughable cause. Of course, violence and gore are part and parcel of this fare, and frankly, we are flummoxed by why Bhatt even chose this subject to make, forget even stage a directorial return..
Jisshu Sengupta is horribly bad as Aarya’s father, screaming without reason and making crazy, incongruous expressions. Bose as his wife is equally bad. Akshay Anand deserves our sympathy for being a part of a fat-headed film in an underdeveloped role. The cameraman (Jay I. Patel) and singer KK (in the songs he gets) try to salvage something, but it is not enough.
Very often in Hindi films, logic flies out of the window and entertainment remains. Here entertainment too decides to escape. And anger replaces the boredom in me as somewhere in the first 30 minutes or so of the film, I saw a promise of a novel kind of road movie thriller. The promise too, committed suicide soon.
Rating: *
Produced by: Mukesh Bhatt
Directed by: Mahesh Bhatt
Written by: Mahesh Bhatt & Suhrita Sengupta
Music: Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee-Urvi & Suniljeet
Starring: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, Akash Khurana, Anil George, Soni Arora & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.