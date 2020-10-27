MUMBAI —The six yards of magic and panache that is every Indian woman’s pride and tradition is the saree. ‘Sarees’ that portray different virtues in a woman have now got a new definition. Sai Tamhankar has turned into an entrepreneur with her new exquisite brand, ‘The Saree Story.’
Tamhankar, along with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan, came up with the concept of globalizing the saree with sumptuous and elegant designs.
“Shruti and I go back a long way. Since our college days, we dreamed of doing something together. We were teenagers then and had no idea how life was going to shape up, and finally 2020 gave us a lot of time to plan this and hence I took the plunge to present a new side of me through The Saree Story,” says Tamhankar.
The actress elaborates, “I am a very punctilious actor when it comes to choosing my characters and roles. Similarly, the designs, the cloth and every miniscule element that culminates into the process of making a saree are unique and exclusive at The Saree Story. Like there is a story to every film, every saree in our label has a story to it and I hope it’s treasured and hailed.”
Chavan, the brain-child behind ‘The Saree Story’ adds, “Sarees never get old or go out of fashion but keep on reinventing themselves. They cannot get out of fashion because they have strong Indian values and traditions attached to it. There are 30- odd types of sarees in our country, and every state has a unique styling of a saree and a heritage background attached to it, so we thought of naming our label The Saree Story.”
Keeping the ancient designs and creations intact, the partners have blended it with the way the new generation looks at wearing it. Both are confident of enticing their clientele with the variants in their designs, colors and patterns.
“I was always fascinated with my mother’s saree collection, and I guess I have inherited love for them from her. We have sarees for all age groups starting from 18 to 80 years, and for all occasions—festive, party, weddings and casual and office wears too,” says Tamhankar, while Chavan adds that the prices range from pocket-friendly to extravagant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.