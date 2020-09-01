MUMBAI — Horror-comedy has become the new favorite genre today. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the lead actors in the upcoming spooky adventure comedy ''Bhoot Police.''
Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, who has directed ''Ragini MMS,'' ''Darr@The Mall'' and ''Phobia,'' the film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
An elated Kripalani shares, "Ramesh-ji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature.”
“Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. We are gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year."
As they will be made in a common time span, this film is not to be confused with the recently announced ''Phone Bhoot'' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
