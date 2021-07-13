MUMBAI —Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, “Vikram Vedha.” Pushkar-Gayathri, the director duo of the original film, will direct the Hindi version, too, and the release is locked for Sep. 30, 2022.
The two actors had co-starred 19 years ago in “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.”
The 2017 neo-noir Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The actioner starred the former as a police inspector named Vikram, while Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and drug smuggler. Roshan will mostly play Vedha, a role earlier offered to Aamir Khan.
“Vikram Vedha” was inspired by the Indian folktale, “Baital Pachisi,” best known pan-India as “Vikram Betaal.” The film tells the story of Vikram (Madhavan), a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha (Sethupathi), a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil. The original film, also starring Shraddha Srinath, was produced by S. Sashikanth.
The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios, the producers of the original. Pre-production is in an advanced stage and the film will roll soon.
Saif Ali Khan is also doing “Bhoot Police” (complete) and “Adipurush,” while Roshan has just begun shooting for “Fighters,” his first with Deepika Padukone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.