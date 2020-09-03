MUMBAI — Saif Ali Khan impressed everyone with his villainous act in Om Raut's directorial “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.” Now, he is all set to step into the shoes of “the greatest villain ever” in “Adipurush,” a magnum opus that marks the trio of Saif Ali Khan’s, Om Raut’s and producer Bhushan Kumar’s second collaboration together. Khan has been signed on to play the prime antagonist in the period saga, who is menacing, lethal and brutal.
Khan has been willing to experiment and his acting prowess and his towering screen presence make him a perfect match for all kinds of roles. Khan had earlier specialized in villainy in several films. This time, the hero is Prabhas.
Prabhas declares, “I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor.”
Saif Ali Khan is excited and said, “I’m thrilled to be working with (director) Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting-edge of our cinema in the way he shot “Tanhaji” and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!”
Raut comments, “To play the strongest villain from our epic we needed a brilliant actor. Who better than Saif Ali Khan to essay this powerful role? Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again.”
Kumar tells us, “Saif blew us all over with his role as Udaybhan and he will take it a notch higher with his role in “Adipurush.” He is the perfect choice in this battle between good and evil with Prabhas.”
“Adipurush” will be shot as a bilingual in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D extravaganza will have a humongous release with the film also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee with a massive release in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.