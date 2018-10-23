MUMBAI— He is in his “Taanaaji: The Unsung Warrior” getup. For those who came in late, that is his new role as antagonist in Ajay Devgn’s home production of that name. Right now, Saif Ali Khan is playing this not classy but ambitious man who wants to go up, up and up in the Bombay Stock Exchange, which is one of the biggest “Baazaar”’s in the country.
After a blitz of multiple flops that followed his last hit, “Race 3” and his breakeven home production “Go Goa Gone,” both in 2013, the 2018 Netflix series that is talked about, “Sacred Games,” and multiple flops behind him, Khan is now “cool in my head,” as he puts it, about his interestingly-written role in “Baazaar.”
We met at the Taj Land’s End, and Saif, before we got to business, talked about analog and digital sound and their pluses and minuses of cassettes, DVDs, CDs and records after sighting a fellow scribe's recording device. Clearly, in affable mood, he suddenly realized he will have to leave soon and said, “Okay, let’s start.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: On the one hand, you have completed 26 years and still count, and on the other hand, you have had so many films that did not do well.
A: I have worked hard, and I think that I deserve the stardom that people have given me. I am not into becoming the best or biggest. But for me, my instinct is important. I am an actor, so I cannot remain in the safe zone. I must entertain people, but I must be willing to take risks to the point that it is right and not in excess. What works or not was never in my hands, and I must be happy with the fact that occasionally I have got a lot of credit! I cannot be dependent on hits and flops. I know I do bring a lot to my movies as I know my job and I have to just go out there and work!
Q: Before we go to “Baazaar” and “Sacred Games,” do you have anything that especially rankles from among your flops, like maybe a great performance, or a film that really missed its due?
A: I thought “Chef” was a pretty good film, and director Raja (Krishna Menon) and the team had really worked hard on it. Raja would get up at 5 a.m. on most days. (Shrugs)
Q: How do you feel about having lasted so long?
A: I look after myself, look good and don’t feel outdated, and I feel that I will only get better with time! My mind is very international, and I am in sync with today! When I am 60, I would like to be like what Anil Kapoor is today. And I would love to be working at the age of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.
Q: So how did you get “Baazaar,” in which you join hands with Nikkhil Advani 15 years after his directorial debut in “Kal Ho Naa Ho?”
A: He offered me the role, and my first reaction was that I knew nothing about the business, as he said it was stock market thriller. Yes, I do invest a bit in Blue Chip safe investments, but I am not into the intricacies. But Nikkhil clearly told me that this was not a film ABOUT the stock market. It was a film about money, and what it means to the rich, a rich man’s wife, a young man and his girlfriend and so on.
I liked the idea. It was all about where we draw the line to go up. It was about how far would you go, what and who you were prepared to lose on the way, how you change as a person, and when you reach there, do you find it all worthwhile? I think it is one of the loveliest roles I ever did. Nikkhil this time was the producer.
Look, ever since Taimur has been born, it really takes a lot for me to be able to leave home for work rather than spending time with him. This script made it worthwhile.
Q: What was particularly exciting in it?
A: That it was so well-written. We worked on my look, with options from a dude-like Westernized guy to a crude, coarse, fat, paan masala-chewing, nasty man. Plus the whole Dalal Street-Gujarati-angadiya (couriers) ambiance, which is so strong in Mumbai and the depiction of the business community in Mumbai was interesting. It is a movie, right? So they dramatized and mythologized it.
My final look is of a cool but not classy guy, with some white in his hair. He has a complex about Harvard graduates and old business families. And because this film is not a biopic, I also talked to various businessmen and investors and observed their body languages. We are looking at the 1980s, which was a celebration of excess. There is a scam too, that is obviously based on reality.
Q: You are once again an antagonist after several films in the past.
A: The morality of a character is not important. What you do as an actor should be exciting, like this aggressive, cruel streak my character has. Yes, people do offer me a lot of gray roles, and I find them interesting. Of course, playing a good guy can also be interesting! The energy is different. For example, my “Sacred Games” role was of such a straight guy that the reaction was sympathy for the poor chap!
Q: How do you look at “Sacred Games?”
A: “Sacred Games” gave me international respect, which is a huge thing. I am happy.
Q: You share the lead with newbie Rohan Mehra, the late Vinod Mehra’s son. Are you aware of the 1974 “Shaandaar” that starred your mother Sharmila Tagore with Rohan’s father?
A: I am sure! Look, I don’t get excited by statistics and numbers. Ten years of “Hum Tum” or 15 years of “Kal Ho Naa Ho” also does not interest me! Yes, I do revisit old clips sent by fans. Like someone sent me an interview of dad (cricket ace Pataudi) in which I saw mom, my sister Soha and myself and a bit of Salaam Namaste.” And all I thought of was, ‘Wow! How young I looked then!’
Q: You have had a lot of hit songs. How do you feel about the near-absence of music today?
A: Films are growing in a nice way, but I do miss the songs. It’s all about the city-based people’s rush to become international. We need music, and I think the biggest hits even now have music. I have seen the whole country through my work, and come Bhopal, Jaipur or whatever, they are listening to Indian film music all the time, so it will be a sad thing if we lose that.
Q: How much is your involvement in Sara Ali Khan’s career?
A: I am there whenever she needs help and advice on scenes. So is Kareena and so is her mom. But she’s a smart kid and makes most of her decisions herself.
