MUMBAI — Cinema for the Indian audience, by definition, has to be with elements of dramatic punches. "Saina" lacks precisely that. It is a faithful biopic, but sans dramatic highs. Permissible fictionalization was the need of the hour, but without this so-necessary-for-a-movie factor, the film becomes a dry, sometimes tepid narrative— .and at two hours plus, we only watch an almost documentary-like story rather than a feature film that is a biopic.
Coming from the talented Amole Gupte, this is a bit of a surprise, as he should have realized that he was making a mainstream biopic with a star and the rules of his previous realistic films would have to be modified. Yes, Parineeti Chopra, for the first time since "Hasee Toh Phasee" and "Daawat-E-Ishq," is a revelation, She gets INTO her character with a vengeance, as if to prove that she fit the Haryanvi athlete better than first choice Shraddha Kapoor, who, certainly, would have fitted the outer crust (a tough, very fair-skinned Haryanvi girl) much less.
(As I have always observed, the replacements in our cinema, come Sanjay Dutt instead of Shah Rukh Khan in "Munna Bhai MBBS" or Shashi Kapoor in place of Rajesh Khanna in "Deewaar" have always been for the better).
The film narrates the life of Saina Nehwal from the beginning to her triumphant return to sports honors after a fall (metaphorical as well as literal) and her low-key love story alongside. It showcases her indulgent, supportive family led by her determined badminton-playing mom (Meghna Mallik) who can be a hard taskmaster and even a monster when needed, Saina's supporting and encouraging friends led by her future husband Parupalli Kashyap (Ehsan Naqvi), her determined and egoistic coach (Manav Kaul) who expects complete dedication, and her later indulgent fan-cum-coach (Ankur Vikal) as well.
The characters are carefully built and depicted, but what is crucially missing is the highs in the conflict. Even the major issues between her coach (Kaul) and Saina have just bland highs in terms of conflict.
Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Mallik and Subhrajyoti Barat (as Saina's father) must be singled out among the supporting cast for excellent performances along with Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye as little Saina—a complete natural in a demanding role, actually. Ehsan Naqvi, Tawhid Rike Zaman and Sameer Bassi as the boys are effective as well in their low-key roles.
Technically upbeat, the film has a neat background score (Amaal Malik) and there are two well-written (Manoj Muntashir) songs, "Chal Wahin Chalein" and "Parinda" that are composed decently by him.
And that's the general level of the film—it is decently made.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujoy Jairaj & Rashesh Shah
Directed by: Amole Gupte
Written by: Amole Gupte & Amitosh Nagpal
Music: Amaal Mallik
Starring: Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal,Tawhid Rike Zaman,Sharrman Dey ,Sameer Bassi, Jaspreet Kaur Bhatoye, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Irfan Khan, Ankur Vikal, Dimple Kalshan & others
