MUMBAI—It’s the last time that we will refer to Sajid (the surviving half of the duo of brothers Sajid-Wajid) as Sajid Khan. His own preference is that he now be called Sajid Wajid. “I have changed my surname,” says the emotionally-charged composer. “Wajid will always be with me, and I have a lot of responsibilities on me—to look after our family and our legacy. He is always with me, and I don’t want to be separated from him.”
Yes, the hyphen has been removed, and the bond cemented deeper than before.
An emotionally charged conversation highlights the rare bond that exists between the two sons of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, who became a composer duo in 1998 with “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” and scored aces like “Chori Chori,” “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” “Partner,” “Wanted,” “Rowdy Rathore,” “Housefull 2,” “Heropanti,” “Main Tera Hero,” “Chashme Baddoor,” “Dabangg,” “Dabangg 2” and many more.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You are doing “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” alone.
A: God, Salman Khan and Wajid have all given me the strength to do the film. The title-song for the first time, is written, composed and sung by me. I ahev never seriously written or sung any song, and this time, I got the strength to do it.For me it’s only music now, like an ibaadat (worship). I am not interested in anything else, like even socializing. It’s about carrying on and doing his legacy proud.
Q: Both of you had also done a song for Salman Khan during the pandemic.
A: That was actually for “Radhe,” but around that time there was some friction between Hindus and Muslims and Bhai felt we should release the song. I also composed a song sung by Mohit Chauhan after Wajid-bhai and a qawwali sung Javed Ali on Eid.
Q: Salman Khan is your pillar of solid support.
A: Yes, he told me that I had all the fire within me. If ever I felt the fire weaken, I should go to him. He called us his tigers. We had a meeting just yesterday night and he was actively suggesting things to me for the music. Because most of our work has been for Salman Bhai, that was what I wanted too. I am there for you, no matter what, says Bhai. When I was not too confident about singing the “Radhe”title-track, he kept telling me to practice and that I can do it.
Q: When things like these happen, usually the surviving partner is abandoned, with the industry saying that he can never do what they as a duo did. This happened with Jaikishan’s and Laxmikant’s death as well.
A: I am not great friends with many industry people. Wajid bhai was very close to so many. But I am touched that the true, genuine well-wishers and friends of us came up and rallied around me. Sajid Nadiadwala, Prabhudheva, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff—they all want to do something together. A surprise was a very true and genuine friend—Riteish Deshmukh. For days after Wajid-bhai’s passing, he would caringly call at least twice a day!
Q: Wajid was unwell was quite a while. You were busy.
A: There was no choice. I did shows for the first time without him, ditto songs.He once caught my hand and said, “Do whatever you want, but don’t ask anyone even for a rupee!” But you can imagine my mental condition. I would do shows, record and then could not sleep. At 5 a.m., I would go and sit next to him in hospital, looking at my brother and holding his hand for hours! I felt so lonely.
Q: You once told me that Wajid was 80 percent of your music, and you were just the elder brother who was his support and encouragement.
A: I would say much more than 80 percent! My brother was like a king who was worth 10 composers put together. Nobody even realized his genius! My job was to make sure he went ahead in his dream profession. Otherwise, though our family is into music, I was the casual, easygoing kind of man, fond of roaming around with friends, eating out and having a good time.
But honestly, I have never been able to understand why God created me before him to be his support and then took him away, my younger brother, before me!
Look, we have always been honest in our work: we have never stolen a tune, or anyone’s money. We have done only honest work. We don’t get happiness from big cars or huge apartments, and if today, I could tell God to take all and only give my brother back to me, I would. Nothing would give me greater happiness.
Q: On a happier note, say something about your new studio.
A: It was our dream, and with God’s blessings and well-wishers like our friend Nikhil Chaturvedi, we started it some 4 or 5 years ago. We thought that rather than invest our earnings in material things, we should plough it back into music. We thought that when we did big films, we should not record for it from a garage-sized room! The comfort and largeness is a must.
We do our own work there and, after one bitter example, we do not hire it out. God’s energy keeps it going, and I do not want to spoil the vibe. We are a large family, and 90 percent of us are into music, even the kids. Our approach was that no one who needs a studio should lack the facility—it is there for them all.
Again, friends and musicians who are close to us work here, and we don’t charge them. Like Shaan, or if someone like Aditya Dev wants to record his violin, our studio is there for them.
Q: You have recently come into the PRO Music League.
A: Yes, that is the dream project of Nikhil again, and Wajid bhai, along with Punit Goenka of Zee. Wajid bhai involved me in the ideation and it’s a huge show.
Q: A point I missed ever talking to you or your brother: How did Himesh Reshammiya sing for you in “Jai Ho!” in the song “Photocopy?”
A: Oh, that was Bhai’s suggestion, because we had composed it with someone else in mind. I think that Himesh-bhai was going through a low phase then—everyone does!—and he did a fantastic job of it!
Q: Last but not the least, what do you think about the state of Hindi film music today? At one time, “Dabangg” had firmly brought back proper lip-synched songs created for the situation.
A: I think that melody and good lyrics will return 100 percent. Salman Khan too prefers those kinds of songs now. Yesterday, Sajid Nadiadwala was also telling me how fed up he was with what is happening and wants melody to be back.
