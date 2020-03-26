MUMBAI — Bringing a change to their iconic logo, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment promote social distancing in a unique way to raise awareness. In the wake of the virus scare that has caused the entire globe to come to a standstill, the audience has been promoting social distancing in their own way and joining the wagon is Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Taking to their social media, the team of NGE shared, “Love yourself & your loved ones! Let's practice Social Distancing. #StayHome #StaySafe #StayHealthy #SajidNadiadwala, @wardakhannadiadwala & the entire #NGEFamily urges y'all to stay home & take necessary precautions. #NGE #socialdistancing #health #safety #family”
The picture highlights how the original logo of NGE has been changed to promote social distancing and has the grandson at a distance from his grandfather. The logo has “Social distancing” written in between.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has a stellar line up of movies in the future like “Bachchan Pandey,” “Heropanti 2” and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”
