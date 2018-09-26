MUMBAI— Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, is quite popular on social media. In 2016, it was declared that Ahan would make a debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Since the announcement, the 22-year-old star-kid is said to be learning dialogues delivery and other skills related to acting.
Nadiadwala has now locked the subject for Shetty’s much-awaited debut.
The lad will reportedly be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit “RK 100.” It is learned that the producer has bought the remake rights and has entrusted the direction to Mohit Suri. It is a bold subject for a newcomer to be launched, with two dramatic twists in a tale of love, sex and lust!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.