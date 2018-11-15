MUMBAI— Sajid Nadiadwala’s launch film for Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, “RX100,” will be directed by Milan Luthria, who is known for his action thrillers.
Said Luthria, “Remaking a cult film like “RX100” will be thrilling for me for more than one reason. First, it marks the debut of the charismatic Ahan Shetty. Next, it’s a riveting and haunting story ripe for a remake. And of course, it has Sajid as the producer - the perfect support a director can ask for. It goes without saying that I can’t wait to embark on this journey that promises to be challenging and exciting at the same time.”
Talking about his collaboration with Luthria, Nadiadwala said, “I am very happy that Milan will be directing Ahan. Action and drama are his forte, and I am confident that Ahan is in safe hands. We strongly believe in empowering upcoming talent. I have seen Ahan grow and I feel he is ready now. Whenever I have launched a new talent, I have taken complete responsibility, like I am launching my own kid.”
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, his banner, has a splendid line-up in 2019, which also includes Nitesh Tiwari’s “Chhichhore,” Abhishek Verman’s “Kalank,” “Housefull 4” that will release in Diwali, “Super 30” and “Baaghi 3.”
