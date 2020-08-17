MUMBAI — This Independence Day, Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid pays a tribute to the nation and the corona warriors with his new song, “Jeet Jayenge Hum.”
Saluting the spirit of patriotism, the song intends to spread an inspirational message. At the same time, it also tributes the corona warriors as much as it does our soldiers.
The song begins with simple yet compelling words, “Aye Watan, Aye Watan Dekhna Ek Din Jeet Jayenge Hum. Aye Watan, Aye Watan Muskuraaega Tu Muskuraaenge Hum (O my beloved nation, one day we will win, you will smile and so will us).”
Mohit Chauhan has rendered the song written by Kunaal Vermaa.
Says Sajid, “I made this song for my family and Wajid. It is then I realized that I can dedicate this song to our corona warriors who have put their lives at risk to keep us safe. This song salutes your spirit. We thank you for everything you have done for us.”
Chauhan added, “It’s a beautiful track with great music and great lyrics. The vibe is unique, the feeling is humble. I hope people love it as much as we loved making it.”
Vermaa adds, “It’s quite evident that each and every word has been written out of the honest devotion that I have for my country. Unfortunately, we have lost Wajid sir, but in the song you will get to feel his presence. You will surely get to see the bond of two brothers as well. It’s an amazing feeling to have the opportunity to write a song for my country, as well as for my most favorite composer duo.”
