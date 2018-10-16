MUMBAI— Superstar Salman Khan is officially the ‘Bhai’ while actress Deepika Padukone is the “queen” of the Digital News chart for the year 2017 – 2018. Amitabh Bachchan is rock solid on the top of the Score Trends India charts majorly for the year September 2017 to September 2018.
The annual chart released by Score Trends India reveal Salman Khan on rank first while Shah Rukh Khan in second, followed by Amitabh Bachchan in third position, Akshay Kumar in fourth and Ranveer Singh in fifth position across the 52 weeks.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone ranks first, with Priyanka Chopra on second position, Sonam Kapoor third, Alia Bhatt as fourth and Anushka Sharma in fifth position across the 52 weeks. The statistics for these rankings are supplied by Score Trends, a US-based media-tech.
“As per the statistics, Deepika was trending for 52 weeks, because of buzz around her film “Padmaavat” and news floating about her wedding to Ranveer, while Salman climbed the ladder to top the charts with ‘Bigg Boss’ and his films ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘Race 3’ and ‘Bharat.’ Both have maintained a strong hold on the Digital News platform as they have trended constantly amongst news and entertainment websites across the country,” said Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends. “We collect data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyze the media. This is done from Thursday to Thursday.”
